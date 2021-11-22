Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of ENV opened at $81.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.