Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,213,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,009. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

