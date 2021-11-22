Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 437 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

