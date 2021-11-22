Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $647.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.78 and a 200 day moving average of $632.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.14 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

