Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,638.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

POCT opened at $30.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

