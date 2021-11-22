Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2,484.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

