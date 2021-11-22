Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $216,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $155.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.78.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

