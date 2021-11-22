Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

