Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.