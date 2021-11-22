Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 951 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GAP by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

