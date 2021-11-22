Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.56 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Hamster has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00070139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00073422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00092939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.14 or 0.07208549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.57 or 1.00196321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars.

