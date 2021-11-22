Hamid Reza Kassaei Sells 58,145 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 58,145 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $284,329.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $1,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ContextLogic by 2,293.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $291,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

