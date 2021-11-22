Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.59 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

