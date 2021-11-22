Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.59 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
