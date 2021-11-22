Guardian Investment Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 169,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,251. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

