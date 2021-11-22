Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.26

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.26 and last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 8261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

