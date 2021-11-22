GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) Head to Head Comparison

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 13.13% 16.49% 4.78% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

BCE has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCE and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $17.08 billion 2.72 $1.97 billion $2.59 19.75 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BCE and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 4 0 2.40 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.63%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

BCE beats GTT Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

