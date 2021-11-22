Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 1,357,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 461.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on GRBMF. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

