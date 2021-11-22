Grumpy Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00221119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00088166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011884 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

