Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 147.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

