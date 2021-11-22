Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,219. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

