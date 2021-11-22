Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 16,076 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.