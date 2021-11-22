Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after buying an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. 31,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

