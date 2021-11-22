Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.