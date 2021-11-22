GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GreenSky by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 125,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In other GreenSky news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Corporate insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GSKY stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

