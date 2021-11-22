Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $76,254,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN opened at $183.62 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.81.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,918 shares of company stock valued at $32,069,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

