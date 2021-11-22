Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $18,018,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after acquiring an additional 534,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.