Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GPOR. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 742 ($9.69) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 756.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,252.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.76.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

