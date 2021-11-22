Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Get Grainger alerts:

LON:GRI opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79). Insiders bought a total of 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384 over the last ninety days.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.