Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,770,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

