Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 44,589 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTPB. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $13,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $11,103,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

