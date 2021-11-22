Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $41.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the highest is $44.22 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $34.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.30 million to $155.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $212.07 million, with estimates ranging from $204.47 million to $226.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total value of $777,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,883 shares of company stock worth $26,594,358 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 161,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,171. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.72, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.