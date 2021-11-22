Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 80,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of GDP traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 32,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 39.91% and a positive return on equity of 131.44%. Research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $1,990,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

