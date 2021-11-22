Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

