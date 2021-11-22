Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
