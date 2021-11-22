Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,241,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,777 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

