Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,285 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 18.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 405,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,005,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM opened at $117.98 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

