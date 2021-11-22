Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 342,734 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,734 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after acquiring an additional 877,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

