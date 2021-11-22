Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 169,976 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,976 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Noah worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $52.77.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

