Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

