Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Noah worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Noah by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.37. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

