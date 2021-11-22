Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,937 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Malibu Boats worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 51,295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.77. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

