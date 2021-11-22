Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,922 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVSAU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

