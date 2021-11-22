Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

