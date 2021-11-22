Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.27% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $58.39 on Monday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21.
