Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.27% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $58.39 on Monday. Principal Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.