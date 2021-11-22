Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 9,700 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.