GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 155,358 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

