GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)’s share price rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $66.91. Approximately 49,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,870,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

GFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

