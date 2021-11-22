GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.