Gleason Group Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

