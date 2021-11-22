Gleason Group Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 511.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.94.

PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.12 and a fifty-two week high of $545.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.