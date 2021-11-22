Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

